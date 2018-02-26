PML-N to announce its new president on Tuesday: Marriyum

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum has said the PML (N) will announce its new party president on Tuesday.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, she said the Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee of PML (N) will meet tomorrow to hold discussions on the election of the party president.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot given his political acumen and performance in Punjab province.

Responding to a question, the Minister of State said that the party will secure majority in the upcoming Senate elections. She said targeting a single party is undermining the parliamentary process. She said the PML (N) stands united today and not a single member has parted ways with it.

Responding to a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is resorting to false allegations against Punjab bureaucracy.

Regretting arrest of Ahad Cheema on mere allegations, she said the Punjab government has the record of each penny spent on the public welfare.

Earlier, speaking at a ceremony, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting called upon provinces to make necessary investments to deal with the consequences of the climate change.

She said we need to invest in research, communities affected by disasters and transfer of technology.

The Minister said media especially Radio can play an important role in creating awareness about climate issues.

