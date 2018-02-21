PML-N faced number of challenges in past: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had been facing a number of challenges in the past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had full support of the people.

What was happening with Nawaz Sharif, the entire nation knew, he said.

The PML-N would come out of the crisis soon, he said.

“I am the political worker of PML-N for the last 28 years, ” he said.

To a question about today’s verdict regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said “I am in Russia and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting was still continuing in Paris.”

Some forces wanted to bring Pakistan into the watch list, Khawaja M Asif he said.

“We are hopeful that Pakistan would come out of this situation successfully, ” he said.

Russian’s support for Pakistan was very crucial, he added.—APP

