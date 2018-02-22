PML-N candidates for Senate to be treated as independent to ensure timely elections

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to treat all candidates nominated by PML (N) for Senate elections as independents.

The decision was taken by the Commission at its meeting held in Islamabad today to consider implications of yesterday’s judgment of the Supreme Court disqualifying Mian Nawaz Sharif as PML(N) President and declaring all actions taken by him as illegal from 28th of July last year.

The Commission discussed different options to implement the apex court’s verdict and decided to consider PML (N) candidates for Senate elections slated for 3rd of next month as independents.

In an order, it said the decision has been taken in order to conduct election of Senate on time and to protect the rights and level playing field to all the contesting candidates.

The Commission has also directed the concerned Returning Officers to revise Form-33 and Form-54 of the list of contesting candidates accordingly.

The Returning Officer of Senate Elections from Islamabad has already issued revised list describing PML(N) nominated candidates as independents.

