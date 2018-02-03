PM to inaugurate Golen Gol Hydropower project today

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate Golen Gol Hydropower project in District Chitral today.

First unit of the project of 36-megawatt capacity is exclusively meant to provide electricity to Chitral town and adjacent areas.

This quantum of electricity is three times more than the present requirements of Chitral and will also cater future demand.

Golen Gol hydropower project will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in Chitral besides stabilizing the national economy by providing low cost and environment friendly electricity to the National Grid.

The total installed generation capacity of the project is one hundred and eight megawatt with three generating units each having a capacity of thirty-six megawatt. The first unit has been completed while the second and third will be commissioned in March and May this year.

The project will provide 436 million units of electricity to the national grid every year. Benefits of the project have been estimated at 3.7 billion rupees per annum.

loading...