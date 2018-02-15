PM strongly condemns targeting of school van by Indian forces across LoC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday strongly condemned the targeting of a school van by Indian security forces across the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in the martyrdom of van driver.

He said such unprovoked and unethical acts had exposed the real face of India, which continued to violate the Geneva Convention by targeting innocent school children.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.—APP

