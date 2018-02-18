PM rejects speculations about groups within PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday strongly rejected all speculations about formation of groups within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), maintaining that the party would contest the upcoming general elections on basis of its performance.

He said the people had not accepted the July 28 decision of disqualifying Nawaz Sharif. It would be a reason of public reaction in the next elections.

In Geo News programme hosted by Sohail Warraich, the prime minister said he had long association with the PML-N and remained steadfast through thick and thin.

He dispelled the impression that he was an aspirant for the office of next prime minister as the party leadership would decide such issues.

To a question, the prime minister maintained that there were no redlines for his government. Only Constitution contained the redlines. He said all the amendments in the constitution were done with consensus.

Nawaz Sharif had never phoned him during the last seven months, he said in reply to a question.—APP

loading...