PM directs to make new Islamabad Airport operational by mid-April

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed to make new Islamabad international airport operational by mid-April this year.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet under way in Islamabad this evening to review progress on development projects in the country.

The Prime Minister directed to complete all the development projects within the stipulated time.

He also approved 110 kilometer long Khuzdar-Basima road project.

He said that new road projects being completed across the country will bring a big positive change in people’s lives.

Chairman National Highway Authority briefed the meeting that 28 major communication projects have been completed since 2013.

It was also told that basic infrastructure of Airport Metro Bus project will be completed by 15 May of this year.—Radio Pakistan

