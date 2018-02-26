PM chairs CCI meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed Ministry of Food Security to ensure timely payment to sugarcane growers.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Council of Common Interest in Islamabad on Monday.

He directed the Ministry to work with provinces on this issue.

Minister for Federal Education Baleegh-ur-Rehman briefed the CCI on matters pertaining to Higher Education.

The CCI noted that as per the Constitution, formulation of standards in institutions for higher education and research, scientific and technical institution is the responsibility of the Federal Government.

It was agreed that both the Federal and Provincial Governments would undertake monitoring, evaluation and accreditation of such institutes.

The CCI also discussed Gas and Electricity management by the provinces including generation, transmission and distribution.

CCI directed provinces to submit proposals and documents for establishment of priority SEZs for early implementation.

The forum directed Planning Commission and the Power Division to expedite energy projects in Balochistan.—Radio Pakistan

