PM Abbasi urges institutions to show mutual respect

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday urged the national institutions to show mutual respect because for being the constitutional bodies they were bound to respect each other.

Addressing a launching ceremony of PM’s National Health Programme in Hafizabad district, Abbasi said the political decisions were made by the people at polling stations.

He said the health insurance card would ensure free of charge medical treatment of up to Rs 0.3 million to the entitled persons in best hospitals of the area.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State Arshad Leghari, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Special Assistant to PM Dr Musaddik Malik, Mian Shahid Bhatti MNA, PML-N leader Afzal Tarar and senior officials from ministries and divisions, allied with the programme.

The prime minister who launched the health scheme by distributing insurance cards among the needy men and women from various localities of the district, said the people had already given their verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s politics in recent election in Lodhran. “You will see the repetition of this decision in July elections too,” he added.

He said the labeling of public representatives as mafia, thieves or dacoits was not appropriate as the government respected all institutions so the institutions were also bound to show mutual respect.

He said since the last two years, Nawaz Sharif was being portrayed as the lone accused in the country and being implicated on similar charges in different forms.

He said public representation was not an easy task, so while voting, the people should judge as who would be capable of representing them the right way and raise the national issues.

He said under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the PML-N always resolved national and public issues and talked of country’s development. Even the projects executed during the last five years were more than those done during last 65 years, he added.

loading...