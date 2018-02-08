PM Abbasi, King of Jordan Abdullah-II discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Talks are underway between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King of Jordan Abdullah-II in Islamabad.

They are discussing the entire gamut of bilateral relations besides regional and international matters of mutual interests.

The two sides also have signed two MoUs.

The first memorandum of understanding related to cooperation in civil protection and civil defense. It was signed by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The second MoU pertaining to cooperation in the field of housing was signed by Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani and the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Earlier on arrival at the PM office, a formal reception in honor of King Abdullah-II was held.

On the occasion national anthems of both the countries were played.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan armed forces presented guard of honor to the Jordanian King.

A formation of three JF-17 Thunder Aircraft presented salute to the royal guest.—Radio Pakistan

