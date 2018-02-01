Plea seeking Khawaja Asif’s disqualification adjourns till March 1

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the case seeking disqualification of Minister of Foreign Affairs Khwaja Asif on grounds of not declaring his ‘Iqama’ in his nomination papers, till March 1.

The hearing was adjourned due to non availability of a member judge without any further proceedings.

However, Usman Dar, a PTI leader through his counsel Sikandar Bashir submitted additional documents to support his stance before the bench.

The larger bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb would hear the case on next hearing.