People of Lodhran rejected ATM politics, says Nawaz Sharif

LODHRAN: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday said people of Lodhran had definitely rejected the ‘politics of ATM’ in the recent polls by voting for PML-N candidate.

Addressing the party workers, Sharif said every constituency across the country would eventually transform into Lodhran (NA-154 victory) in 2018 polls, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf would learn lesson from Lodhran defeat.

He said the nation would give a clear lesson to political opponents.

Sharif said it has become very clear that verdicts are not announced by umpire’s finger, rather by nation’s thumbs. “Outcome of NA-154 by-polls was reverberating across the country”.

The PML-N president claimed that corruption allegation of even single penny was not established against him, adding he was ousted for not receiving salary from his son.

Lauding the performance of the PML-N government, Sharif said they had eliminated power outages in just four years, rooted out terrorism, besides restoring the peace in Karachi.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

