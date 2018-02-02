People are obsessed with Japanese raindrop cakes

Web desk: A transparent rain drop like cake from Chinese has taken the internet by storm it look likes solid bubble of water.

It has to be eaten in 30 minutes otherwise it would be dissolve in water.

It is made from Southern Japanese Alps water. This is really tasty and does not need any flavor to make it delicious.

The water is solidifies with the help of agar-agar and then molded into spherical shape. It is known as Mizu Shingen Mochi and available rarely.

In Japanese Mizu means water and Mochi is a desert made of rice flour. The transparent water drop cake is served with soybean powder (Kinako) and black sugar syrup (Kuromitsu) or with honey and peanut powder.

Source: deccanchronicle

