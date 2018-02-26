PCB names 21 women players for training camp

LAHORE: The National Women’s Cricket Selection Committee headed by former test cricketer, Jalaluddin has announced the names of 21 women players for the training camp scheduled from February 28 to March 8 here at the National Cricket Academy.

The camp is being organized for the upcoming ICC Women Championship Round 2 (Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka) in Sri Lanka, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.The camp will be held under the supervision of newly appointed women head coach Mark Coles.

Pakistan Women’s team on the tour will feature in a three-match T-20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka Women’s team, he added.

Following will attend the camp: Bismah Maroof,(captain),Nahida Khan,Sidra Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Wadood,Irum Javed,Muniba Ali,Fareeha Mehmood,Sidra Nawaz,Sana Mir,Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz,Waheeda Akhtar,Nashra Sandhu,Ghulam Fatima,Rameen Shamim,Diana Baig,Maham Tariq,Aiman Anwer and Anam Amin.

