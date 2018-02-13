Path to regional peace & stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

KABUL: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan.

Addressing Chiefs of Defence Conference in Kabul today, he said that regions develop as a whole, not individual countries.

He said that Pakistan has eliminated all terrorist sanctuaries from its soil, however, residual signatures of terrorists, who take advantage of presence of 2.7 million Afghan refugees and absence of effective border security coordination, are also being traced and targeted through ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured that Pakistani territory is not allowed to be used against any other country and Pakistan expects the same in reciprocity.

He said that collaborative approach and persistence is the answer to all challenges, for which Pakistan is ready to play its part.

Commander US CENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission and Army Chiefs of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also attended.

The conference concluded to continue cooperation for peace and stability in the region.—Radio Pakistan

loading...