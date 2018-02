ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s annual inflation rate fell to 4.42 percent in January from 4.57 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

However, the month-on-month inflation rate edged up to 0.03 percent in January from the previous month, the bureau said.

Food items such as betel nuts and chicken, as well as kerosene oil and petrol, were the main reason behind the increase in month-on-month prices.