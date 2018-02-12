Pakistan urges world to cooperate to end conflict in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua has emphasized the need to end sufferings of Afghanistan and its people.

He was talking to a German delegation consisting of 22 participants of “2018 Course for Senior Officials” along with the German Ambassador in Islamabad on Monday.

The Adviser said instead of winning war in Afghanistan, the world must cooperate to seek closure of this conflict which can be made possible by way of political processes.

He also highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani people and its Armed Forces in war against terrorism.

Nasser Khan Janjua reiterated that Pakistan has always stood with the world for peace and prosperity.—Radio Pakistan

loading...