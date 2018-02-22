Pakistan, Turkey agree to boost bilateral cooperation

ANKARA: Pakistan and Turkey have expressed resolve to enhance cooperation in defence and security related issues.

The resolve was expressed at Turkey-Pakistan High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting held in Ankara.

The two sides discussed all avenues of mutual cooperation in military training, education, defence industry cooperation, regional security and fight against terrorism.

They deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Middle East, South Asia and Afghanistan.

The HLMDG is the highest level of institutional mechanism between Pakistan and Turkey, mandated to charter policies and action plans to promote ties in the defence field.

Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Umit DUNDAR led Turkish delegation, while Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah represented Pakistan at the talks.

Earlier, Pakistan Defense Secretary had meetings with Turkish Minister for National Defence, Undersecretary for Defence Industry, Chief of Turkish General Staff General and Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff.

