Pakistan took active steps against terrorist financing: China

BEIJING: China has hailed Pakistan’s active measures to strengthen financial supervision and crackdown on terrorist financing and asked the international community to objectively and justly view and evaluate Pakistan’s efforts in the field instead of accusing Pakistan of bias with prejudice.

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang, during his regular briefing on Tuesday, said that Pakistan has taken active measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress. He said China gives high recognition to Pakistan’s efforts.

Lu Kang remarked that as an all-weather strategic partner of Pakistan, China would continue to strengthen its communication and coordination and cooperation with Pakistan on the anti-terrorism issue.

loading...