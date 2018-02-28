Pakistan taken measures to check terror financing as per requirements of FATF: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan and the United States desire to move forward and find common ground for continued cooperation.

Responding to questions at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, he said the latest visit of senior Director at the US National Security Council Lisa Curtis was an indication to this desire.

The spokesperson said during the visit, both sides expressed desire to work together to pursue the common objective of stabilizing Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has always maintained that the only solution to Afghan conflict lies in politically negotiated settlement, which is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

The Foreign Office spokesman pointed out that military approach of seventeen years has failed to render the desired results, and it rather increased miseries of Afghan civilians.

To a question about the belligerent statements by Indian Army Chief, he said these reflect the unfortunate jingoistic mindset in India. He said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan exercises restraint but our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any threat.

About development of drone technology by India Dr. Muhammad Faisal said its use should be consistent with the principles of UN Charter and international human rights law and established norms of a responsible state.

He however, said development of drone technology by India is worrying in the context of its expanding military capabilities in conventional and non-conventional domains.

Referring to the unending Indian atrocities against people in Occupied Kashmir, the spokesman urged the international community to play its role in stopping these crimes against humanity.

Replying to questions about recent meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, he said Pakistan took several measures during the last two years as per requirements of FATF. He said further actions would be taken for addressing any remaining deficiency.

The spokesman said presently the country is not in the grey list and it would be placed on the list in June this year. He said there was no question of inclusion of Pakistan in the black list as this is meant for countries not cooperating while Pakistan is actively cooperating with the Task Force.

To a question, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the United Kingdom has assured continuation of trade concessions to Pakistan even after Brexit.

He said in line with decision of National Security Committee for re-calibration of foreign policy, steps would be taken soon to actively reach out to regional countries.

loading...