Pakistan registered unmatched successes in war on terror: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan has registered unmatched successes in the war on terror despite limited resources.

Addressing a function in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the back of terrorists has been broken.

The Minister said the international community despite spending trillions of dollars in Afghanistan could not achieve the sort of success secured by Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s security forces have rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said police played the role of frontline in this war and efforts are afoot to further improve its performance.

Earlier, the Interior Minister performed ground breaking of a Model Prison in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said political stability along with continuity of policies is imperative for fast-track development of the country.

The Minister said protecting the country from anarchy and chaos is as important as the defense of the country.

He pointed out that the country has achieved stability and progress over the last four years and we have to take this path of success forward with unity and cohesion.—Radio Pakistan

