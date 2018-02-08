Pakistan not to allow use of its soil for terrorist activities: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated Islamabad’s zero tolerance against use of its soil to promote terrorism against any country.

He was talking to Chairman EU Military Committee General Mikhail Kostarakos who called on him in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan has been providing multi-faceted support to international community in the war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan is committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relation with Afghanistan. He said a peaceful Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also the whole region.

The Minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with EU and our relations draw strength from a shared objective of global peace and security.

General Mikhail Kostarakos expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and EU. He highlighted the importance of better communication and interaction at various levels under a mutually agreed framework.

