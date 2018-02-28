Pakistan Navy ship SHAMSHEER prvided medical assistance to Iranian fishermen crew

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER Provided Medical Assistance to Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) BURWARI in open sea.

While conducting Maritime Security Operations (MSOs) at sea, PNS SHAMSHEER immediately responded to the emergency call of Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) BURWARI with 17 x crew members onboard.

Master of the Fishing Vessel requested for medical assistance for patient onboard with burns on both feet.

PNS SHAMSHEER medical team provided requisite medical assistance including medicine, bandages and distilled water. Moreover, medical aid procedure was also demonstrated to the Ships master to meet future requirement.

Master of Fishing Vessel thanked for assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy.—PR

