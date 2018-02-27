Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh in Islamabad on Tuesday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control martyring a 13-year old boy Muhammad Zain in Nikial Sector.

The Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 400 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 18 innocent civilians and injuries to 68 others.

