Pakistan lodges protest over Indian ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has denounced unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control in Rawalakot sector on Thursday that resulted in the martydrom of one civilian.

The Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P Singh was summoned to Foreign Office on Thursday and a strong protest was lodged with him.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

He said the Indian forces have so far carried out more than three hundred and ninety-one ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary this year that resulted in martydrom of sixteen innocent civilians and injuries to sixty five others.

The spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

