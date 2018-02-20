Pakistan keen to enhance bilateral relations with Russia in defence & trade sectors: FM

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral relations with Russia in defence and trade sectors.

Speaking at a news conference along with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, he said Islamabad and Moscow share identical stance on war against terrorism.

The Minister said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and we want peace and stability in the region.

He said Pakistan has not back out from the war against terrorists, however, we cannot fight war of others on our soil.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Russia for support in granting of membership to Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Khawaja Asif said Afghan issue cannot be resolved through war as the Taliban has shifted to settled areas of Afghanistan.

loading...