Pakistan has concern over its placing on FATF watch list: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed serious concerns regarding motion with Financial Action Task Force for placing Pakistan on a watch list.

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said such motions are aimed to hamper the economic growth of Pakistan.

FATF is an international body that sets standards relating to combating of money laundering and terrorist financing.

He said Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and ongoing terrorist combating operations by Pakistan Army are proof of the country’s commitment towards combating this menace.

Replying to a question, Dr. Faisal said the Afghan President’s tweets regarding Naqeebullah Mehsud case is an act of interference in Pakistan’s internal affair. He said Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations of certain Indian police and defense officials and media insinuations in connection with the reported attack on Sunjwan camp in occupied Kashmir.

Replying to another query, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan and India have fundamental dispute regarding Kashmir issue and all other problems cannot be solved between the two countries unless the political settlement of Kashmir issue takes place.

On the recent comments of the Defense Minister of India, Dr Faisal said familiar Indian tendency of apportioning blame on Pakistan, without concrete evidence, is regrettable.

The Spokesperson said India’s rapidly growing nuclear programme poses threat to regional peace and stability and negates India’s own claims of disarm policy. He said Pakistan is never apologetic regarding its foreign policy and is fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.—Radio Pakistan

