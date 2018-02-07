Pakistan denounces missile attacks on Saudi territory by Houthi militia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concerns over reports of a recent missile attack by Houthi militia towards Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the timely interception by Saudi Air Defense saved the civilian populated city from grave consequences.

He said such attacks targeting the unarmed civilian population are a violation of international law and condemnable.

The spokesperson said Pakistan denounces the repeated missile attacks on Saudi territory by Houthi militia. He said these attacks pose a threat to the security of the Kingdom and the Holy Places.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the Government and people of the Saudi Arabia and renewed its commitment to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the brotherly country.

