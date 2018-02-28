Pak, US to find common ground for continued cooperation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan and the United States desire to move forward and find common ground for continued cooperation.

Responding to questions at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, he said the latest visit of senior Director at the US National Security Council Lisa Curtis was an indication of this desire.

He said during the visit, both sides expressed the desire to work together to pursue the common objective of stabilizing Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has always maintained that the only solution of Afghan conflict lies in politically negotiated settlement, which is Afghan led and Afghan-owned. He pointed out that military approach of seventeen years has failed to render desired results and increased miseries of Afghan civilians.

To a question about belligerant statements by Indian Army Chief, the spokesman said these reflect the unfortunate jingoistic mindset in India. He said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan exercises restraint but our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any threat.

About development of drone technology by India, he said its use should be consistent with the principles of UN Charter and international human rights law and established norms of a responsible state. He, however, said development of drone technology by India is worrying in the context of its expanding military capabilities in conventional and non-conventional domains.

