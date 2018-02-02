Pak, US must continue bilateral ties: John Sullivan

The United States has urged the need for continued dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

At a press briefing at the US State Department, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said during his recent visit to Kabul, the two sides focused on relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the need for continued bilateral discussion between them.

He said the United States must continue to have its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

To a question, the US Deputy Secretary of State said Washington will continue to put pressure on Taliban to bring them to the negotiating table where the ultimate resolution will be through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said the Afghan leadership assured him that despite the recent terrorist attacks, the Afghan government will continue to work to create necessary conditions to bring the Taliban to the negotiation table and establish an environment for a sustained peace.

