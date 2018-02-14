Pak hockey team beat Oman in 3-nation tournament

LAHORE: Pakistan beat hosts Oman 3-0 to take a winning start in the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat’s Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation all three goals came through

open play.

The green shirts were ahead by two goals at the half time.

Shafqat Rasool, who has been recalled after a long time, was one of the scorers.

Oman’s new head coach is Pakistan’s former captain Tahir Zaman.

Tomorrow, Thursday Pakistan will take on Japan.

The three sides will play each other twice followed by a final between the sides finishing first and second

in the double league.—APP

loading...