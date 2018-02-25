Pak continues role in weeding out terrorism: Ahsan

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan will continue to play its frontline role in weeding out extremism and terrorism.

Addressing a public meeting near Narowal, he said Pakistan has broken the back of terrorists.

The Minister said the whole nation stands united to root out terrorism.

Highlighting the PML-N government’s performance, Ahsan Iqbal said effective economic policies are bearing fruits and national economic indicators are improving.

He said the government has completed a record number of social welfare and human development projects across the country. He said people are being provided uninterrupted power supply.

