Pak Army reiterates to achieve enduring peace & stability both for Pakistan & region

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has reiterated comitment that gains of years long counter terrorism efforts shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

The commitment was made during 208th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi today with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

The meeting reviewed geo-strategic and security environment especially in the context of US security related policies for the region.

Progress in operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and increased Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary were also discussed.

The forum said that Indian ceasefire violatios are detrimental to peace and any Indian misadventure shall be responded effectively.—Radio Pakistan

loading...