Pak, Afghanistan agree to continue discussion for peace, stability

KABUL: High-level dialogue on Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity was held in Kabul on Saturday.

The Pakistani delegation, comprising senior civilian and military officials, was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while Afghan delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai in the discussion.

According to a Joint Press release, Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity is a joint action plan for cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation, refugees repatriation and joint economic development.

The meeting was held in a cordial environment and both delegations made some progress on the APAPPS.

There are still important areas to be discussed and agreed upon, and both sides remain committed to continue their discussions to reach an agreement on the APAPPS.

The next meeting will take place on next Friday and Saturday in Islamabad.

