OGRA recommends increase in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended, on Tuesday, an increase in petrolium product prices, AajNews reported.

The summary has been sent to the Ministry of Energy.

In its summary, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 6.96 per litre increase in diesel price, Rs 3.56 per litre increse in petrol prices and Rs 6.28 per litre increase in kerosine oil.

The Ministry of Energy will send the summary to Finance Ministry and Prime Minister’s office for final decision.

The petrolium product prices will be revised tomorrow (Wednesday).

