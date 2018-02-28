NSC agrees to recalibrate foreign policy with more focus on region

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee has agreed on the importance of recalibrating the foreign policy framework to bring more focus on countries of the region.

The committee which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, reviewed the current international and regional situation particularly relations with regional countries.

The committee also agreed to launch new initiatives to enhance economic partnerships with friendly countries in the region and beyond for a win-win cooperation.

The Committee also reiterated the significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and its benefits to the development of Pakistan, the region and beyond.

The Committee reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding interest in lasting peace in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of peace among the Afghan people through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned national peace and reconciliation process.

The Committee condemned the unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary. The Committee observed that through consistent ceasefire violations, the Indian government is trying to divert the international attention from blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Committee agreed that Pakistan will continue its fight against terrorism and extremism in the interest of its people.

loading...