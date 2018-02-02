Nihal Hashmi shifted to hospital due to chest pain

Rawalpindi: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Former Senator, Nihal Hashmi has been transferred to hospital of Adyala Jail due to chest pain.

According to the source, the condition of Nihal Hashmi got worse suddenly.

Jail officials told that, “Nihal Hashmi has been shifted to the hospital due to chest pain.”

Yesterday, the Supreme Court sentenced Nihal Hashmi to one month imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 in the court contempt case. He was then arrested from the court and moved to Adyala jail.

