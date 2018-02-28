Nihal Hashmi released from Adyala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Nihal Hashmi has been released from Adyala jail’s imprisonment on Wednesday, AajNews reported.

He has been warmly recieved by his suporter outside the Adyala Jail.

He was sentenced to one month in prison and Rs 50,000 in contempt of court case on February 1.

He was also barred for five years from holding public office in a verdict announced by a three-members bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising justice Sajjad Ali Shah and justice Dost Muhammad.

