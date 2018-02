ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif informed Supreme Court on Tuesday that he will not be a party to the case regarding the duration of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Nawaz Sharif maintained that in his understanding “to take part in election process is a fundamental right and therefore no perpetual disqualification can be imposed on someone by interpreting Article 62 of the Constitution.—Radio Pakistan

