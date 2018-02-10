Nawaz Shareef fail to appear in NAB court

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi based NAB court has summoned Former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef today to record his statement over the side reference in Al-jazeera case, but Shareef failed to appear before the court, Aaj News reported.

According to sources, former PM had to appear in the accountability court, Rawalpindi on Saturday but he did not leave for Islamabad, due to which he failed to appear before the court. Therefore, now he will appear in the NAB court on February 13.

NAB Rawalpindi has decided to file separate reference accountability court in Flagship and Al-jazeera cases against Shareef.

Sources told that both of the references had been prepared.

