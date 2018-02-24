Nawaz launches crusade for democracy, public rights: Maryam

SARGODHA: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had launched a crusade for democracy and fundamental rights of some 220 million people of Pakistan.

Addressing the social media convention of Pakistan Muslim League-N here at Company Bagh, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was striving to banish the fall-outs and legacies of dictatorial regimes from the country.

The former prime minister, she said, was ruling the hearts of the people and nobody could diminish their love for the PML-N leader.

He as prime minister had completed a number of mega development projects, including motorways, roads, bridges and metro bus service not only in cities but in far-off villages also, she added.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was bringing exemplary development across the country, was also initiated by him, she said.

Maryam said during the last over four years, the PML-N government had successfully completed many electricity projects to remove darkness from the country.

She said it was Nawaz Sharif who had made Pakistan’s defence invincible by making it a nuclear state despite international pressure.

She hoped that the people would vote for the PML-N in the general election 2018 and Nawaz Sharif would again become prime minister.— APP

loading...