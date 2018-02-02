National Security Committee reviews regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee was held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The National Security Committee reviewed the security situation in the region and strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul. It observed that the government and people of Pakistan shared the shock, grief and sorrow of their Afghan brethren and stood by their side in complete solidarity.

The Committee emphasized that the people of Pakistan understand the pain and anguish of the people of Afghanistan.

The Committee further observed that the reaction of the Afghan government was based on misconceptions created by certain foreign elements.

The Committee expressed the resolve to forge ahead, despite difficulties, with positive engagement with Afghanistan, including the already planned visit of the Pakistani delegation to Kabul tomorrow, for discussions on Pakistan’s proposed “Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity.”

The Committee expressed satisfaction over the progress made with regard to border controls with Afghanistan and noted that the Afghan government should support the fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as it being in the interest of both countries.

The National Security Committee reviewed the actions taken by the Government of Pakistan and provincial governments to fulfill the country’s international responsibilities under the Financial Action Task Force framework.

The National Security Committee reaffirmed Pakistan’s position of continuing to play its role for regional stability and peace.—Radio Pakistan

