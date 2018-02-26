NAB report declare Ashiyana housing scheme’s contractor healthy

LAHORE: Doctor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has declared contractor of Ashiyana housing scheme Shahid Shafique as healthy in the medical report.

Lahore based NAB officials have issued the medical report of arrested Chief executive of Bismillah Construction company, in the case of Ashiyana Iqbal Corruption Scandal. The report declared him healthy and well.

According to report, at the time of his court appearance, he was in minor depression but now he is fit physically and mentally.

Earlier, Shahid Shafique’s wife accused NAB for torturing his husband and also submitted a petition application against NAB officers.

Judicial Magistrate directed, “Shahid Shafique will re-appear in the accountability court today after the completion of one day physical remand.”

NAB had arrested Shahid Shafique, partner of Bismillah Engineering Service two days ago, after the indication of Ahad Cheema.

