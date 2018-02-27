NA body directs early announcement of Hajj balloting date

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Tuesday directed the ministry to file an early hearing petition of Hajj quota case in Islamabad High Court (IHC) so that the long awaited hajj balloting could be conducted as early as possible.

The meeting chaired by convener MNA Ali Muhammad Khan was told that a number of cases have been filed in various courts seeking stay of hajj balloting.

The ministry had moved a petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking directions for vacating the stay orders. The SC had clubbed all petitions and directed the IHC to decide the issue within a fortnight.

The committee endorsed 67 percent quota allocated to government hujjaj in Hajj policy 2018, saying maximum hujjaj should be accommodated in government scheme as it is cheaper as comparing to private hajj scheme.

The committee unanimously adopted a resolution, asking the government to make essential accommodating the recommendations of NA and Senate Standing Committees of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Hajj Policy 2019.

The committee sought to submit the names, addresses of hujjaj gone to perform Hajj last year on Mujamla Visa.

The committee sought the minutes of the meeting held in Saudi Arabia during hajj days alongwith audio, video recording of the meeting.

The committee also sought details of the employees working in seven Haji Camps of the country besides the total areas of all haji camps should also be submitted to committee in the next meeting.

Convener of the committee Ali Muhammad Khan asked Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to highlight the facilities being provided to Hindu and Sikh Yatrees in Pakistan on Twitter and Facebook and promote Buddhist tourism as the country has multiple tourist sites which can attract Buddha tourists.

ETPB was directed to submit details of its properties occupied by various groups or mafias.—APP

loading...