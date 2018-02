LAHORE: Veteran politician Mushahid Hussain Syed has resigned from the party membership of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and decided to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), AajNews reported.

According to the sources he will be the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate for senate election.

Mushahid Hussain Syed has sent his resignation to Ch. Shujaat Hussain.

He has also met Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

loading...