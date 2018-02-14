MQM’s Salman Mujahid accused of rape, blackmailing

KARACHI: A woman named Alina accused MQM-Pakistan’s leader Salman Mujahid Baloch of rape and blackmailing, AajNews reported.

Alina filed a complaint against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid Baloch in Gulashan-e-Iqbal police station.

In her application she said that Mujahid sexually assaulted her in Islamabad and promised to marry her in order to keep her silent.

She alleged that Salman Mujahid has made her video and demanded Rs 4 milions for the video and when she refused Mujahid abducted her brother and tortured him.

She demanded police protection and said in case of any harm to her the MQM lawmaker will be responsible.

