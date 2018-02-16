MQM-P Bahadrabad to hold general workers convention today

Karachi: Mutehdda Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadrabad group will momentarily held general worker convention of Rabta Comittee on Thursday. The convention is scheduled today at 3:00 PM at Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

On this occasion, deputy convenor of Rabta Committee Aamir Khan quoted, “The deviations from the principles will halt the MQM.”

“Politics should be closed over the MQM’s martyrdom. Whether the party would be followed on principles or party control would be handed to one person? Decision will be taken today by workers,” he added.

