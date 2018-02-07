Morning vs night shower? Which is better for your skin

Web Desk: There are two types of people, one who prefer to take a refreshing shower in the morning and the other one loves take bath at night for relaxation.

According to the experts, both have some pros and cons.

Showering at night could wash off the dirt of the day and helps to regulate the body’s temperature and helps one to sleep better. Dr Janet Kennedy, sleep expert quoted, “Showering artificially raises the temperature again and allows for faster cool down, which seems to hasten sleep.”

Taking a shower at least 90 minutes before bedtime can relieve stress as it reduces cortisol levels. Also helps skin to regenerate better because it helps get rid of dead skin cells and helps the skin do its job.

Dermatologists suggest that if you don’t have energy to take shower, at least wash your face.

Whereas, a Harvard study reveals that morning showers enhance the creativity and ability.

It concluded, “Your cognitive processes relax, renew and regenerate and your ideas and solution will effortlessly present themselves.”

Showering the morning or night is harmless if you don’t spend more than 10 minutes under hot water.

Source: Deccanchronicle

