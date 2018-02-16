Life-sized birthday cake goes viral on internet

Web Desk: Everyone wants a special birthday celebration to collect the special memories of the birthday. One such memory was created by a mother, Lara Mason who made a life-sized cake for her twins. She took around 100 hours to create such edible masterpiece of her daughter, Lily and Lyla.

She thinks that when they grow up these pictures will surely bring a smile on their faces. Mother used 44 eggs, 2.2kg flour and 4kg buttercream to make these life-sized cakes resembling her babies.

Lara posted the pictures on Facebook. It is very hard to spot the difference between the cakes and babies.

Source: Indianexpress

