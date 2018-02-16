LHC issues notice to RO on Ishaq Dar appeal

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) election appellate tribunal on Friday issued notice to the returning officer (RO) and sought reply February 17 on an appeal filed by former finance minister Ishaq Dar against rejection of his nomination papers for senate elections.

The tribunal comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan heard the appeal filed by Ishaq Dar.

During the proceedings, Ishaq Dar’s counsel submitted that the RO failed to hold proper scrutiny of the nomination papers required under the Representation of Peoples Act 1976.

He submitted that legal formalities had not been fulfilled by the RO before passing the impugned decision. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the RO’s decision and accept his client’s nomination papers.

At this, the tribunal issued notice to the RO and sought reply by February 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ishaq Dar had submitted his nomination papers for technocrat and general seats, but the returning officer rejected them on Monday.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also issued notice to the RO for February 17 on an appeal filed by PML-N candidate Hafiz Abdul karim against rejection of his nomination papers for Senate elections.

The candidate had pleaded the tribunal to set aside the RO decision and allow him to contest election as the officer failed to fulfill legal formalities before passing the impugned order.—APP

